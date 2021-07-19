MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Hyundai bags over 11,000 bookings for Alcazar

Launched less than a month ago, the premium SUV has already garnered over 11 000 bookings, the auto major said in a statement.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
Depending on your needs, you can order a 6- or 7-seat Alcazar, with the 6-seater having two captain seats in the second row and the 7-seater a bench seat. The third row is really only suitable for children and adults of small build; the captain seats are very comfortable, as are the two front seats. The bench seat should also be good, going by what you get in the Creta. In the 7-seater with a second row bench, the whole unit can be moved back for more room, if there’s nobody in the third row. The second row occupants also get flip-down tables that are attached to the back of the first row of seats. The second row has a one-touch tumble operation, which makes them easy to fold when people need to get into the third row

Depending on your needs, you can order a 6- or 7-seat Alcazar, with the 6-seater having two captain seats in the second row and the 7-seater a bench seat. The third row is really only suitable for children and adults of small build; the captain seats are very comfortable, as are the two front seats. The bench seat should also be good, going by what you get in the Creta. In the 7-seater with a second row bench, the whole unit can be moved back for more room, if there’s nobody in the third row. The second row occupants also get flip-down tables that are attached to the back of the first row of seats. The second row has a one-touch tumble operation, which makes them easy to fold when people need to get into the third row

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has received over 11,000 bookings for its recently launched model Alcazar.

Launched less than a month ago, the premium SUV has already garnered over 11 000 bookings, the auto major said in a statement.

''This superlative response showcases our customer's affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai Alcazar epitomizes perfectly,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

The company has already delivered over 5,600 units of the model in the market, he added.

''With the addition of this 6 and 7-seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India,'' Garg noted.

Close

The automaker said that 63 per cent of bookings are for the SUVs diesel trims, indicating strong customer acceptance for the fuel efficient 1.5 litre diesel CRDi engine.

Additionally, Hyundai has received one third of the bookings for its top of the range Signature Variant, indicating a strong customer affinity for the model's feature rich and versatile package, it added.

The Alcazar comes with 1.5 litre diesel and 2 litre petrol engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. Hyundai's SUV portfolio also includes Creta, Venue and Tucson models.
PTI
Tags: #Alcazar #Auto #Business #Companies #Hyundai
first published: Jul 19, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.