Hyundai AX1 teased ahead of international launch

The AX1 will launch internationally first before making its way to India in late 2021

Hyundai seems to be entering the micro-SUV segment now. And while not especially huge, it does have cars like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the upcoming Tata Motor HBX.

The company just released teasers of the new car codenamed AX1 and while not especially revealing, we get a slight glimpse of the headlamp and a very funky looking tail lamp.

The teaser images fall in line with the spy images that have been floating around the internet. The circular headlamp with the ring DRL as well as the turn indicators located above that can clearly been seen in the spy pics. The tail lamp while less obvious can still be seen under the camouflage.

For the most part, the car looks like it has been inspire by the Hyundai Venue, but in a slightly smaller form factor. It gets a butch stance, some roof rails and an integrated spoiler at the rear.

Powering the new car could be the 1.2-litre petrol that currently does duty on the Grand i10 Nios. This engine is capable of 82 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque.

As for the launch, we do not have an exact date, but we do know that the AX1 will launch internationally first and come to India much later in 2021, maybe even 2022.