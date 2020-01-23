Hyundai Aura in pics: Check out price, images, engine details & features

Check out all the features, details and specification of the Hyundai Aura Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb 1/8 The Aura goes head-to-head against the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Tata Zest and Ford Figo Aspire. The Aura is nearly identical to the Xcent in dimensions but has a slightly longer wheelbase. The Xcent became hugely popular in the commercial space with owners using it under Ola and Uber (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/8 The Aura is priced at Rs 579,900 (base petrol 1.2), Rs 854,900 (petrol 1.0) and Rs 773,900 (base diesel 1.2) Bookings for the Aura opened on January 3. Customers can book the car on a payment of Rs 10,000 on the Hyundai website or at a dealership. It is available in six colours: Titan Grey, Alpha Blue, Vintage Brown, Polar White, Typhoon Silver and Fiery Red (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/8 There are two petrol engines on offer, a 1 litre, 100 ps, turbo GDI mated to five speed manual transmission and a 1.2 litre, 83 ps Kappa Dual VTVT engine mated to five speed manual and automatic manual transmission (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/8 The Aura has been tested for 7750km in temperatures ranging from -6 to 40 degrees. Hyundai India will offer an option of 3 years/1,00,000km or 4 years/50,000km or 5 years/40,000 warranty packages for the Aura sedan and included is an offer for Road Side Assistance (Image: Hyundai) 5/8 The diesel version will sport a 1.2 litre, 75ps U2 CRDi engine with the option of five-speed manual and automatic transmission. The Aura will be among the first cars in its class to have a BS-VI diesel engine, even as the Dzire will not be available in diesel after April 1 (Image: Hyundai) 6/8 For comfort and convenience Hyundai has added a number of features. Touch screen infotainment system, Arkamys sound system, wireless mobile charging, rear view monitor, audio remote start phone app, air curtain are some of the creature comfort (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/8 The launch comes at a time when demand for compact sedans has softened due to consumers preferring small and mid-sized sports utility vehicles. Volumes of compact sedans have dipped to less than 25,000 a month from around 40,000 a month (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/8 Hyundai Aura will be powered with BS-VI Petrol and Diesel engines. Hyundai claims that the new powertrain offers low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency offering cleaner emissions and efficient performance (Image: Hyundai) First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:33 am