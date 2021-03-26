Hyundai Alcazar 7-seater SUV Bookings begin unofficially

Hyundai is gearing up to unveil the new Alcazar on April 6 and with it, bookings have also unofficially begun.

According to a report in Rushlane, a dealership has already started accepting bookings for Hyundai’s 7-seater SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater variant of the Hyundai Creta and as such should remain fairly similar to it. Design sketches, however, were just recently released, so we do have a brief idea of what to expect.

According to the sketches, the front will be fairly similar to the Creta with a similar grille but a different mesh pattern. The headlamp assembly should be identical with minor tweaks to the bumper and the fog lamp housings. The side profile and the rear on the other hand will be a different story. Thanks to the additional row of seats, the back will be updated with a larger rear overhang, new tail gate and tail lamp assembly.

Powering the Alcazar, we expect the same engine options as the Hyundai Creta. That means a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol option. At the moment, transmission options are expected to be a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT and a 7-speed DCT. Whether iMT will make it to the mix, we will have to wait and see.

You have to remember however, that the company hasn’t yet confirmed bookings. Alcazar is expected to be unveiled on April 6, while the launch is scheduled for May. As for pricing, expect a premium of at least Rs 1 lakh over the Creta.