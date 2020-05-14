App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 scrambler spied testing with a KTM 890 Duke R engine

We all know that Husqvarna is a KTM owned brand and the husqies are essentially KTM bikes concealed under Husqvarna styling. The Svartpilen 901 will be no different

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this year, Husqvarna entered with the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. While priced at a premium, the current scenario in India has not allowed a good gauge of how the bike will fare.

New spy pics have now started circulating of a Svartpilen 901 scrambler. These images reveal some pretty interesting details.

Now we all know that Husqvarna is a KTM-owned brand and the husqies are essentially KTM bikes concealed under Husqvarna styling. The Svartpilen 901 will be no different. The images show very clearly that bike is using the new 890cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 890 Duke R shown from the orange log on the casing. The design, too, remains unchanged and on the Duke, churns out 121 PS and 99 Nm of torque. This however, could be changed to match the bike’s characteristics.

Close

husqvarna-901-svartpilen 2

related news

Other features include the same trellis frame and swingarm as the 890 Duke, with Brembo brakes up front. There is a USD front fork and a rear monoshock and as for design, the test mule had no body panels on so it can be anybody’s guess. The bike will get a round headlamp and DRLs, but a windscreen looks new. Also it seems like the test bike is sporting a large TFT instrument cluster, similar to the one on the KTMs.

husqvarna-901-svartpilen 3

Also expect other rider aids on the bike such as lean sensitive traction control, switchable ABS, up and down quickshifter, riding modes, etc.

Image source: RideApart

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Auto #Husqvarna #Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister expected at 4 pm, will outline second tranche of fiscal stimulus

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister expected at 4 pm, will outline second tranche of fiscal stimulus

Softbank-backed Grab prepares for 'long winter' as coronavirus hits revenue

Softbank-backed Grab prepares for 'long winter' as coronavirus hits revenue

Hit by coronavirus and US President Donald Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low

Hit by coronavirus and US President Donald Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.