Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 scrambler spied testing with a KTM 890 Duke R engine

Earlier this year, Husqvarna entered with the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. While priced at a premium, the current scenario in India has not allowed a good gauge of how the bike will fare.

New spy pics have now started circulating of a Svartpilen 901 scrambler. These images reveal some pretty interesting details.

Now we all know that Husqvarna is a KTM-owned brand and the husqies are essentially KTM bikes concealed under Husqvarna styling. The Svartpilen 901 will be no different. The images show very clearly that bike is using the new 890cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 890 Duke R shown from the orange log on the casing. The design, too, remains unchanged and on the Duke, churns out 121 PS and 99 Nm of torque. This however, could be changed to match the bike’s characteristics.

Other features include the same trellis frame and swingarm as the 890 Duke, with Brembo brakes up front. There is a USD front fork and a rear monoshock and as for design, the test mule had no body panels on so it can be anybody’s guess. The bike will get a round headlamp and DRLs, but a windscreen looks new. Also it seems like the test bike is sporting a large TFT instrument cluster, similar to the one on the KTMs.

Also expect other rider aids on the bike such as lean sensitive traction control, switchable ABS, up and down quickshifter, riding modes, etc.