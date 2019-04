There were two Husqvarna concepts at the Milan Show that took place in November 2014. The white one was called the 401 Vitpilen(white arrow) and it was an ultra modern take on the cafe racer. The black one was called 401 Svartpilen (black arrow) which was an equally modern scrambler with knobby tyres.

If you look closely at the images above you'll find that the bikes look intensely familiar.