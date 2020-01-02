App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Husqvarna introduces 250 twins: How are they different from the 250 Duke?

The 250 Duke is a naked motorcycle, but Husqvarna is offering a scrambler and a cafe racer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swedish motorcycle manufacturer Husqvarna has introduced its 250 cc bikes in the market. The new machines go head-to-head in competition with the 250 Duke, but all three bikes have their signature differences.

The 250 Duke is a naked motorcycle, but Husqvarna is offering a scrambler and a cafe racer. The Svartpilen 250 gets slightly raised handlebars since it is a scrambler, while the Vitpilen 250 gets lower-set handlebars. All three motorcycles share the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 30PS of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, it is yet to be confirmed if Husqvarna has retuned the engine differently for the two motorcycles.

Husqvarna has also borrowed the 43mm upside-down fork and the preload-adjustable monoshock from its Austrian counterpart, along with the 300mm front disc and the 230mm rear disc. A dual-channel ABS unit is offered as standard. While the Svartpilen 250 is the heaviest of the three at 154kg dry, the Vitpilen 250 weighs one kilo less. The 250 Duke remains lightest at 146kg.

Close
Since Husqvarna is posing as a more premium option over KTM, it is expected to price its motorcycles accordingly. Svartpilen 250 is expected to be priced at Rs 2.3 lakh, while the Vitpilen 250 could retail for Rs 2.5 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 10:03 am

tags #250 Duke #Auto #Husqvarna #KTM #Svartpilen 250 #Technology #trends #Vitpilen 250

