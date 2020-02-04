How Volkswagen is rebooting its India plans

German automobile giant Volkswagen recently revealed the Taigun SUV, the first offering under the India 2.0 project. The company aims to diversify its lineup by localising production and merging its subsidiaries.

The company now functions as ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) and has its headquarters in Pune. The company aims to achieve at least 95 percent localization, which would allow most of the vehicle components to be manufactured in India.

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India also opened a new Technology Centre in Pune which will overlook project management, electronics, infotainment, body design, interior, chassis and vehicle completion. It has created job opportunities for 250 engineers who will develop the subcompact platform MQB A0 IN. This will be used to underpin most of the company’s vehicles sold in India, like the recently unveiled Taigun

Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, explains: “The operational launch of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited marks an important milestone in the INDIA 2.0 project. This merger creates one of the key prerequisites for working together more efficiently at all levels and achieving our long-term goal: to gain significant market shares for Volkswagen and ŠKODA by 2025. We will now proceed in a series of quick steps: As early as next year, we will be presenting a specific outlook for our INDIA 2.0 model portfolio at the Auto Expo in Delhi.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., adds: “With this merger, we plan to combine the technology and management expertise of our team in India and realise our true potential in a challenging, competitive environment. We want to further strengthen our presence in India, ensure the professional development of our employees and safeguard sustainable profitability for our dealers.”