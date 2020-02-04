App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How Volkswagen is rebooting its India plans

The company now functions as ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) and has its headquarters in Pune.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German automobile giant Volkswagen recently revealed the Taigun SUV, the first offering under the India 2.0 project. The company aims to diversify its lineup by localising production and merging its subsidiaries.

The company now functions as ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) and has its headquarters in Pune. The company aims to achieve at least 95 percent localization, which would allow most of the vehicle components to be manufactured in India.

ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India also opened a new Technology Centre in Pune which will overlook project management, electronics, infotainment, body design, interior, chassis and vehicle completion. It has created job opportunities for 250 engineers who will develop the subcompact platform MQB A0 IN. This will be used to underpin most of the company’s vehicles sold in India, like the recently unveiled Taigun

Close

Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, explains: “The operational launch of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited marks an important milestone in the INDIA 2.0 project. This merger creates one of the key prerequisites for working together more efficiently at all levels and achieving our long-term goal: to gain significant market shares for Volkswagen and ŠKODA by 2025. We will now proceed in a series of quick steps: As early as next year, we will be presenting a specific outlook for our INDIA 2.0 model portfolio at the Auto Expo in Delhi.”

related news

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., adds: “With this merger, we plan to combine the technology and management expertise of our team in India and realise our true potential in a challenging, competitive environment. We want to further strengthen our presence in India, ensure the professional development of our employees and safeguard sustainable profitability for our dealers.”

 



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Auto #India 2.0 #Skoda Auto #ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited #Technology #trends #Volkswagen India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.