How the adventure bike has once again gained popularity in India

Since the glorious smoke-spewing, loud revving days of two-stroke engines are behind us, motorcycle manufacturers have focused on power, safety and rideability of the motorcycle. However, while most motorcycles cater to the needs of the people, there is a segment of buyers waiting for the perfect travelling companion. What this essentially means is motorcycle manufacturers have to now focus on making bikes which are fast, comfortable, and can tread across any terrain. Enter the adventure motorcycle segment.

Adventure motorcycles are built purely for handling roads which ordinary bikes cannot, and sometimes paving new ways over unexplored territories altogether. For that to happen, it is vital for the motorcycle to be rugged, durable and sturdy enough to get the rider out of tricky situations, should the need arise. With an increase in the demand for an all-terrain vehicle, motorcycle manufacturers decided to answer the call, with a wide variety of adventure motorcycles.

Though Royal Enfield had introduced the Himalayan to the Indian audience a while ago, its poor build quality and general lack of power meant that the adventure segment went unnoticed for even longer. But with the introduction of Kawasaki’s Versys range of motorcycles, Ducati’s Multistrada and BMW’s GSA1200, people’s interest in adventure motorcycles pumped up again.

Gradually, the motorcycle manufacturers realised they had to offer a broader segment of adventure motorcycles, to appeal to the general buyer. This led to the introduction of smaller capacity motorcycles, who have lesser power than their bigger siblings, and offer a better sense of control for the rider. With Kawasaki being the first to come up with the 300 CC variant of their Versys, the X-300.

With this began a cascade of sub 600 CC motorcycles, with KTM, BMW and Hero soon following suit. However, while Kawasaki has stuck to its exclusive range of adventure motorcycles, most of the manufacturers have taken the rather convenient way of upgrading their current range of naked bikes and converting them into adventure tourers.

The likes of BMW’s GS310 and KTM’s 390 adventure are clear derivatives of their naked siblings, while the Benelli TRK 502 is a fresh addition to the Chinese owned Italian company, with a new engine and new chassis, while maintaining Benelli’s signature styling. Responding to Benelli’s launch was Suzuki, which came up with the 650 CC V twin powered V-Strom.

Next in line was the American manufacturer UM, who shed its cruiser/chopper image to come up with the UM Adventure TT. Naturally, Indian manufacturers were not to be held at bay. Hero, who has already given us the strong but underrated impulse, is coming up with a revamped and fresh iteration of Impulse, the Xpulse 200. Royal Enfield has made all the necessary amends to ensure the Himalayan has a problem free run henceforth.

Overall, the prospect of adventure motorcycles seems very bright in the coming years. It remains to be seen which contender will conquer all terrain and reign supreme.