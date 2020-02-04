App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:45 PM IST

How Tata has upgraded the Harrier

The Harrier gets updated 17-inch alloy wheels and a new Calypso Red colour.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Launched in January 2019 the Tata Harrier is offered at a discount and benefit offer of Rs 50,000. This is after the recent success of the smaller and stylish Kia Seltos (Image: Tata Motors)
Major automobile manufacturers are scrambling to ready their products for the upcoming Auto Expo. Among them is Indian carmaker Tata, who is expected to unveil the 2020 BS-VI Harrier.

Tata has given the SUV a host of aesthetic updates. It gets a fresh cosmetic design, a panoramic sunroof, and a BSVI-compliant diesel engine. The Harrier gets updated 17-inch alloy wheels and a new Calypso Red colour. Tata has also given it a 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). The Harrier should carry forward its 8.8-inch infotainment system, climate control, JBL sound system, drive modes and the 7-inch multi-info display from the previous generation.

The Harrier is Tata's latest offering in the hotly contested SUV segment. The company is also working on a bigger version of the Harrier, under the name Gravitas. It is expected to share its dashboard with the Harrier and is expected to be offered with a 2-litre Multijet engine which makes 170 PS of maximum power, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Powering the new Harrier will be a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine. It makes 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and will now be offered with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.

The Tata Harrier will rekindle its rivalry with the MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500 and should get an updated base price of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:45 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.