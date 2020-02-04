How Tata has upgraded the Harrier

Launched in January 2019 the Tata Harrier is offered at a discount and benefit offer of Rs 50,000. This is after the recent success of the smaller and stylish Kia Seltos (Image: Tata Motors)

Major automobile manufacturers are scrambling to ready their products for the upcoming Auto Expo. Among them is Indian carmaker Tata, who is expected to unveil the 2020 BS-VI Harrier.

Tata has given the SUV a host of aesthetic updates. It gets a fresh cosmetic design, a panoramic sunroof, and a BSVI-compliant diesel engine. The Harrier gets updated 17-inch alloy wheels and a new Calypso Red colour. Tata has also given it a 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). The Harrier should carry forward its 8.8-inch infotainment system, climate control, JBL sound system, drive modes and the 7-inch multi-info display from the previous generation.

The Harrier is Tata's latest offering in the hotly contested SUV segment. The company is also working on a bigger version of the Harrier, under the name Gravitas. It is expected to share its dashboard with the Harrier and is expected to be offered with a 2-litre Multijet engine which makes 170 PS of maximum power, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Powering the new Harrier will be a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine. It makes 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and will now be offered with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.