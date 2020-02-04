How Tata has upgraded the Harrier

The Harrier gets updated 17-inch alloy wheels and a new Calypso Red colour.
Major automobile manufacturers are scrambling to ready their products for the upcoming Auto Expo. Among them is Indian carmaker Tata, who is expected to unveil the 2020 BS-VI Harrier.
Tata has given the SUV a host of aesthetic updates. It gets a fresh cosmetic design, a panoramic sunroof, and a BSVI-compliant diesel engine. The Harrier gets updated 17-inch alloy wheels and a new Calypso Red colour. Tata has also given it a 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror (IRVM). The Harrier should carry forward its 8.8-inch infotainment system, climate control, JBL sound system, drive modes and the 7-inch multi-info display from the previous generation.
The Harrier is Tata's latest offering in the hotly contested SUV segment. The company is also working on a bigger version of the Harrier, under the name Gravitas. It is expected to share its dashboard with the Harrier and is expected to be offered with a 2-litre Multijet engine which makes 170 PS of maximum power, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Powering the new Harrier will be a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine. It makes 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque and will now be offered with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox as an option.