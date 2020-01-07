How is the BSVI Yamaha MT-15 different from its predecessor

Japanese bikemaker Yamaha recently unveiled the BSVI MT-15 along with other BSVI-compliant models in its lineup. Though the motorcycle is yet to be officially launched in February, here is what to expect from the company’s small capacity naked motorcycle.

The BSVI-compliant MT-15 gets the same engine as the BSVI YZF-R15 V3. However, it makes 18.49 PS of maximum power, which is 0.13 PS less than the fully faired supersport motorcycle. It is also expected to make 14.1 Nm of peak torque, though it should get a different final drive ratio which will give it a better acceleration. The engine is expected to be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a slip and assist clutch.

Yamaha has not changed the dimensions of the motorcycle and it retains its 2020 mm length, 800 mm width and 1070 mm height. It also retains its wheelbase of 1335 mm and its kerb weight too is expected to remain unchanged.

However, the company has given the motorcycle a side stand engine cut-off feature and a new white colour scheme called ‘Ice Fluo-Vermillion’ which gives the motorcycle red alloys along with a white tank. Apart from these changes, Yamaha has not made any significant difference to the motorcycle.