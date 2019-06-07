App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How is Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato different from the rest?

The Steratto carries forward the Huracan Evo’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine which makes 648PS of maximum power.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Italian hypercar manufacturer Lamborghini seems to have taken a liking for the off-road recently. After introducing several upgrades for its SUV, the Urus, for making it a hardcore off-roader, the company has overhauled its Huracan Evo supercar, to make it a dedicated off-roader concept called the Huracan Sterrato.

The Steratto carries forward the Huracan Evo’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine which makes 648PS of maximum power. It also gets the Lamboghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), which monitors the driver’s actions using feedback from various sensors.

It then manages systems like four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, torque vectoring and more. This always gives optimal torque as well as stability.

Lamborghini has also changed the internals to make it more off-road oriented, which allows for a real-wheel bias resulting in better traction and acceleration under low-grip situations. The chassis has been altered to raise the ride height by 47mm, along with increasing the front and rear track width by 30mm. These changes also help the car adapt the 20-inch wheels which are shod with large, off-road tyres.

Close

The car gets many improvements for the car’s protection, including additional aluminium reinforcements, aluminium side skirts, elastomeric resin mudguards and protective bodywork around the engine and air intakes.

related news

Though the car looks like a promising alternative for off-road enthusiasts with deep pockets, the Italian manufacturer has deemed it as a one-off concept, with no hopes of entering production in the future.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Auto #Huracan #Lamborghini #Steratto #Technology #trends

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.