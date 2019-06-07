How is Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato different from the rest?

Italian hypercar manufacturer Lamborghini seems to have taken a liking for the off-road recently. After introducing several upgrades for its SUV, the Urus, for making it a hardcore off-roader, the company has overhauled its Huracan Evo supercar, to make it a dedicated off-roader concept called the Huracan Sterrato.

The Steratto carries forward the Huracan Evo’s naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine which makes 648PS of maximum power. It also gets the Lamboghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), which monitors the driver’s actions using feedback from various sensors.

It then manages systems like four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, torque vectoring and more. This always gives optimal torque as well as stability.

Lamborghini has also changed the internals to make it more off-road oriented, which allows for a real-wheel bias resulting in better traction and acceleration under low-grip situations. The chassis has been altered to raise the ride height by 47mm, along with increasing the front and rear track width by 30mm. These changes also help the car adapt the 20-inch wheels which are shod with large, off-road tyres.

The car gets many improvements for the car’s protection, including additional aluminium reinforcements, aluminium side skirts, elastomeric resin mudguards and protective bodywork around the engine and air intakes.

Though the car looks like a promising alternative for off-road enthusiasts with deep pockets, the Italian manufacturer has deemed it as a one-off concept, with no hopes of entering production in the future.