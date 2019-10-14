How is Hyundai preparing the Nios-based sedan?

Soon after launching the updated Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai is preparing to launch its sedan counterpart. Yet to be officially named, the Nios-based sub-4-metre sedan is expected to replace the Xcent.

Test mules of the upcoming sedan were already spotted under testing, which indicates a launch is coming up soon. It is expected to be aesthetically aligned with the Grand i10 Nios, but spy shots which were taken in Europe reveal a redesigned front bumper and grille.

The C-pillar is also expected to be blacked out, while the short boot should be a brand-new design. The tail lamps are also expected to extend to the boot lid, akin to the current Xcent. It could also get new 14-inch alloys, albeit designed differently from the Nios.

The new sedan is expected to borrow its cabin from the Nios, as spy shots revealed its dashboard design to be identical to the hatchback. It is also expected to borrow its steering wheel and the touchscreen infotainment system from its SUV cousin, the Venue.

Since the stringent BSVI emission norms will be implied soon, it is expected that Hyundai will offer the sedan with a petrol engine option only. It could get the 1.2-litre engine from the Nios, which makes 83PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.