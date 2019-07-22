How is Ford planning to revive the Mondeo?

Ford seems to be working on refreshing its European lineup and plans to launch at least three new models within the next five years. Among the new launches could be the Mondeo, which could shed its sedan image and become a mid-sized crossover.

The new car is expected to be built on Ford’s C2 platform, which also underpins the new Ford Focus and will be given to the next-gen Fiesta and the seven-seater Edge SUV. The front end has been borrowed from Ford’s upcoming Transit and Tourneo SUVs. It is expected that the upcoming crossover will replace the Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy models.

Ford is expected to equip the Mondeo with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. It could also get a diesel variant as well as a 48V mild-hybrid option. The engine is also expected to be Euro 6 compliant. The new car could get a front-wheel-drive layout and an electronic traction control system, among other driver aids.

The Mondeo should make its debut in the European markets by 2021. If it is launched in India, it could be placed as a middle option between the smaller Ecosport and the larger Endeavour. However, there has been no confirmation from the company yet.