How has TVS updated the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V?

TVS Motors is gearing up to update its flagship naked motorcycle, the Apache RTR 200 4V. Along with minor aesthetic updates, the motorcycle is set to receive a plethora of new electronics.
The motorcycle will be equipped with electronic data monitors which will read ride statistics. These include information on a lean angle as well as g-forces. TVS will equip the motorcycle with a basic 3-axis Inertial Measurement Unit for the same.
The Apache could also get a ‘Tour Mode’ which shows the average speed, ride time, fuel consumption among other things. It could also get a ‘Gear Distribution’ field which shows the gear usage of the motorcycle on a day’s ride.
TVS is also expected to update the motorcycle with an LED headlamp, as well as a BSVI compliant of the current 197.75CC, single-cylinder engine. This motor makes 20.5PS of maximum power and 18.1Nm of peak torque.
The company is also expected to offer the new Apache with a fuel-injector only. It could also revise the gearbox to add a sixth gear, to improve its highway capabilities.Currently, the base price of the Apache RTR 200 4V is Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom.) The newer generation is expected to bear a premium of Rs 12,000 over the current model.