you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has TVS updated the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V?

The motorcycle will be equipped with electronic data monitors which will read ride statistics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motors is gearing up to update its flagship naked motorcycle, the Apache RTR 200 4V. Along with minor aesthetic updates, the motorcycle is set to receive a plethora of new electronics.

The motorcycle will be equipped with electronic data monitors which will read ride statistics. These include information on a lean angle as well as g-forces. TVS will equip the motorcycle with a basic 3-axis Inertial Measurement Unit for the same.

The Apache could also get a ‘Tour Mode’ which shows the average speed, ride time, fuel consumption among other things. It could also get a ‘Gear Distribution’ field which shows the gear usage of the motorcycle on a day’s ride.

TVS is also expected to update the motorcycle with an LED headlamp, as well as a BSVI compliant of the current 197.75CC, single-cylinder engine. This motor makes 20.5PS of maximum power and 18.1Nm of peak torque.

The company is also expected to offer the new Apache with a fuel-injector only. It could also revise the gearbox to add a sixth gear, to improve its highway capabilities.

Currently, the base price of the Apache RTR 200 4V is Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom.) The newer generation is expected to bear a premium of Rs 12,000 over the current model.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 09:23 am

