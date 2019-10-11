How has Triumph upgraded the Street Triple RS

Triumph recently unveiled the 2020 Street Triple RS, which has undergone a thorough aesthetic and mechanical overhaul. Along with a new fascia, the motorcycle also receives a reworked and improved engine.

Among the most noticeable changes is the set of brand-new twin-LED headlights that feature a pair of eyebrow-like DRLs. This gives the motorcycle an angry frown. It also gets redesigned side panels, seat cowl, belly pan, and flyscreen. Triumph has also added a carbon fibre insert at the exhaust top and redesigned the air intake.

The bike gets updated electronics with mechanical additions such as a bi-directional quickshifter. The British motorcycle manufacturer has also worked on the five rider modes to match it better with the upgraded engine. The new Street Triple RS also gets Bluetooth connectivity on its coloured TFT display though its module must be additionally purchased. The Bluetooth connectivity function will allow the riders to manage basic functions of their mobile phone and GoPro cameras.

Triumph has also reworked the rear subframe of the motorcycle, raising its seat height from 825 mm to 840 mm. The handlebars have also been widened by 40 mm thus improving the ability of the rider to flick the motorcycle.