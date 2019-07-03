How has Royal Enfield upgraded the 2020 Classic 350

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the latest generation Classic 350. While the motorcycle is set to enter the markets next year, it has already been spotted multiple times which shows its changes and upgrades.

One of the most prominent changes in the motorcycle is its decreased rake, which will help in improving the motorcycle’s handling. It was also spotted with an LED headlamp, though the analogue instrument cluster which was integrated into the headlamp mount seems to be unchanged. The motorcycle also carries forward its spoke wheels and tubed tyres.

The company has also redesigned the tank to give it a fresh look, while the motorcycle also receives new seats. It now gets better looking and premium feeling footpegs and an all-new rear brake pedal. The engine has also been reworked to match BSVI standards. The transmission and alternator cases also look brand new, though it is unclear whether the transmission or alternator has been changed.

A report in Drivespark suggests that Royal Enfield has also eliminated the kick-starter, as well as given the Classic 350 fuel-injection. These changes seem to be made to improve emissions and fuel efficiency. The engine specifications remain unchanged, however. It is powered by a 346CC, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The current Classic 350 has a base price of Rs. 1.39 lakhs (Ex-showroom). This price is expected to increase following the updates and changes in the motorcycle.