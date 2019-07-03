App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has Royal Enfield upgraded the 2020 Classic 350

Royal Enfield has also eliminated the kick-starter, as well as given the Classic 350 fuel-injection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the latest generation Classic 350. While the motorcycle is set to enter the markets next year, it has already been spotted multiple times which shows its changes and upgrades.

One of the most prominent changes in the motorcycle is its decreased rake, which will help in improving the motorcycle’s handling. It was also spotted with an LED headlamp, though the analogue instrument cluster which was integrated into the headlamp mount seems to be unchanged. The motorcycle also carries forward its spoke wheels and tubed tyres.

The company has also redesigned the tank to give it a fresh look, while the motorcycle also receives new seats. It now gets better looking and premium feeling footpegs and an all-new rear brake pedal. The engine has also been reworked to match BSVI standards. The transmission and alternator cases also look brand new, though it is unclear whether the transmission or alternator has been changed.

Close

A report in Drivespark suggests that Royal Enfield has also eliminated the kick-starter, as well as given the Classic 350 fuel-injection. These changes seem to be made to improve emissions and fuel efficiency. The engine specifications remain unchanged, however. It is powered by a 346CC, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 20PS of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

related news

The current Classic 350 has a base price of Rs. 1.39 lakhs (Ex-showroom). This price is expected to increase following the updates and changes in the motorcycle.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Auto #Classic 350 #Royal Enfield #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.