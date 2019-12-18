App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has Royal Enfield updated the Thunderbird 350 X

To comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, Royal Enfield is expected to equip the motorcycle with a fuel injector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Royal Enfield is gearing up to update its lineup to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. Among them is the Thunderbird 350 X, which is expected to receive mechanical updates along with the BSVI compliance.

The motorcycle was recently spotted under testing in India, which revealed some of its updates. Its twin-pod instrument cluster is expected to be replaced with a neater, single-pod semi-digital unit, which comprises of an LCD display inside an analogue speedometer. It will also get a circular LED DRL along with its headlight unit.

Among other updates is the switchgear, which has been replaced with a retro rotary selector design for the headlight and the kill switch. Its seats are also spacious and well-padded, though the rider seat has an odd design. Royal Enfield has also redesigned the side panels.

To comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, Royal Enfield is expected to equip the motorcycle with a fuel injector. Currently, the motor is a carburetted 346cc single-cylinder unit which makes 19.8 bhp of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

related news

Currently, the motorcycle has a price tag of Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it is expected to increase with the launch of the BSVI-compliant model by about Rs 15,000.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Auto #Royal Enfield #Technology #Thunderbird 350 X #trends

