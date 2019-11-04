App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has Lamborghini made the Urus sportier?

Squadra Corse has replaced the car’s bonnet with a carbon fibre unit, which also features air scoops.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After crossing the benchmark of selling 50 Uruses in India in a year, Lamborghini is gearing up to make the luxury SUV even sportier. Dubbed the Urus ST-X, the Urus has undergone a serious performance upgrade by Squadra Corse. This has made it considerably lighter than its standard counterpart.

Squadra Corse has replaced the car’s bonnet with a carbon fibre unit that also features air scoops. The SUV also gets a carbon fibre rear spoiler, race-spec exhaust system, racing seats and a roll cage in place of the rear seat.

Mechanically, the car carries forward its 4-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine which makes 650 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. Though its power output hasn’t changed, its weight has been reduced by 550 kilograms, which significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio of the Urus.

Currently, Lamborghini has developed the Urus ST-X to compete at the 2020 Super Trofeo World Finals which includes competing against other drivers on surfaces such as tarmac and dirt. The company has not made any official announcements about manufacturing the ST-X for private ownership yet, hence the date of a launch cannot be predicted. However, considering the critical acclaim that the Urus has received worldwide, it can be safely expected that Lamborghini will launch a performance version for the SUV. Currently, the Urus has a base price of Rs 3.1 crore (ex-showroom) which is expected to increase with the introduction of the performance variant.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Auto #Lamborghini #Technology #trends #Urus

