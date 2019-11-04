How has Lamborghini made the Urus sportier?

After crossing the benchmark of selling 50 Uruses in India in a year, Lamborghini is gearing up to make the luxury SUV even sportier. Dubbed the Urus ST-X, the Urus has undergone a serious performance upgrade by Squadra Corse. This has made it considerably lighter than its standard counterpart.

Squadra Corse has replaced the car’s bonnet with a carbon fibre unit that also features air scoops. The SUV also gets a carbon fibre rear spoiler, race-spec exhaust system, racing seats and a roll cage in place of the rear seat.

Mechanically, the car carries forward its 4-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine which makes 650 PS of maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. Though its power output hasn’t changed, its weight has been reduced by 550 kilograms, which significantly improves the power-to-weight ratio of the Urus.