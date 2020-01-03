How has KTM updated the 2020 390 Duke

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM is gearing up to update the 390 Duke for MY2020. The company is yet to announce an official launch date for the motorcycle, but it was spotted under testing multiple times, giving us an idea of what to expect.

The 2020 390 Duke gets a reworked chassis and a swingarm, along with updated suspension setup. The fuel tank was still bare metal, but it looked bigger than its predecessor. The taillight has also been integrated into the rear fender. Apart from that, the motorcycle retains most of its mechanical components. These include the front and rear disc brakes as well as the fully digital instrument cluster.

The motorcycle is expected to receive cornering ABS, as well as a BSVI compliant engine. This could change the performance of the motorcycle, from its current 43.5 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque.