How has BMW upgraded the 2019 S1000RR?

BMW S 1000 RR | The second generation BMW S 1000 RR does away with its unique asymmetrical design and sheds close to 14.5 kg of weight. The bike also gets a new inline-four engine which produces 207 PS of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. (Image source: BMW)

German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad recently changed the face of its most iconic motorcycle, the S1000RR, quite literally. The 2018 motorcycle received multiple mechanical upgrades, along with a brand-new fascia. For its 2019 iteration, BMW Motorrad has dropped a teaser for what’s in store, a month before its launch.

The bike carries forward its symmetrical LED headlamps, which replaced the iconic asymmetrical headlights of the last-generation bike. It also gets a 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. However, among the prominent changes is a new 999CC, inline four-cylinder engine which makes 207PS of maximum power. This is an increase of 8PS over last year’s engine, while the torque figures remain constant at 113Nm. However, the torque band of the motorcycle has increased by 500rpm.

BMW Motorrad has also equipped the new-gen S1000RR with a bi-directional quickshifter, while revising the internals to make the motorcycle slimmer and lighter by 4 kilos. The motorcycle also gets a host of electronic rider aids in the form of a six-axis Inertia Measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, Dynamic traction control, hill start assist, engine brake control as well as four riding mods. These include Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race.

BMW Motorrad is also offering an optional M-package which adds launch control, wheelie control, slide control and additional riding modes – Race Pro 1-3. The rider can also finetune the settings as needed. The M package also drops 3.5 kilos, bringing the motorcycle’s kerb weight down to 193.5 kilos.

Considering the premium upgrades over its previous generation, the new S1000RR is expected to be priced around Rs 20.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is slated for a launch next month and unofficial bookings have already started for a token amount of Rs 2-5 lakh.