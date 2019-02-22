App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How does the new Honda Civic fare against its rivals?

Since most of its details and specifications are out, Honda has made it clear that the Civic will be pitted against Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra, among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Japanese carmaker Honda is geared up to launch its latest iteration of the Civic in a few days, marking the return of one of the most beloved cars in its lineup. While it retains its sedan structure, there are many updates which it has undergone.

Since most of its details and specifications are out, Honda has made it clear that the Civic will be pitted against Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra, among others. With its introduction to Indian shores lined up soon, here is a look at how the Honda Civic stacks up against its rivals.

1.       Dimensions

The Civic commands the sportiest stance among the three, with the lowest height at 1433mm followed by the Elantra at 1465mm. Octavia stands tallest at 1476mm. Octavia, however, compensates its height with its large 590-litres boot space, while the Elantra gives 470-litres and the Civic comes in last with 430-litres of boot space. Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra are both tied on the wheelbase front at 2700mm whereas the Octavia falls short at 2688mm. The Civic sports the smallest fuel tank with 47 litres as opposed to Octavia and Elantra’s 50 litres each.

2.       Power Figures

Honda has been liberal with the Civic’s powertrain, offering the petrol variant as an automatic only. However, it has retained its bulletproof 1.8-litre engine, which will pose as a fierce competitor to the rest. That said, its 1.5-litre diesel variant locks horns with the likes of Octavia’s 2-litre and Elantra’s 1.6-litre engines among others.

The petrol Civic makes 140 BHP, coming in at the last place after Octavia’s 177 BHP and Elantra’s 150 BHP. The diesel variant though just manages to catch up with the Elantra as both are tied at 120 BHP. The Octavia diesel claims the top spot again with 141 BHP.

3.       Safety and features

Skoda Octavia is the safest of them all, with eight airbags as opposed to six in the Civic and Elantra each. Apart from that, all three have features such as ABS+EBD, ISOFIX and lane keeping assist among others.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 10:02 am

tags #Auto #Civic #Honda #Technology #trends

