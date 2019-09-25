How does the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso fare against its rivals?

Maruti Suzuki’s most anticipated launch is just around the corner. Its first mini cross-hatchback, the S-Presso is slated to be launched on September 30. While its details have not been officially revealed, a leaked spec sheet gives us an idea of how it will fare against its rivals.

The upcoming car’s closest rivals include the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO. The Renault Kwid is the longest among the lot, with a length of 3,679 mm. That is 14 mm more than the S-Presso and 250 mm more than the redi-GO. It also outmatches the S-Presso in terms of its width and wheelbase. However, the S-Presso is taller than the rest by 51 mm, considering it is equipped with 14-inch wheels.

In terms of power figures, all three models are cutthroat competitors with the same engine configuration and nearly identical power outputs. All three cars are powered by a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engines which make 68 PS of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso gets a slightly lesser torque figure at 90 Nm. All cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with the option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.

It is expected that the S-Presso will be equipped with modern amenities in the cabin, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, as well as a digital instrument cluster.