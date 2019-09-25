App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How does the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso fare against its rivals?

The upcoming car’s closest rivals include the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki’s most anticipated launch is just around the corner. Its first mini cross-hatchback, the S-Presso is slated to be launched on September 30. While its details have not been officially revealed, a leaked spec sheet gives us an idea of how it will fare against its rivals.

The upcoming car’s closest rivals include the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO. The Renault Kwid is the longest among the lot, with a length of 3,679 mm. That is 14 mm more than the S-Presso and 250 mm more than the redi-GO. It also outmatches the S-Presso in terms of its width and wheelbase. However, the S-Presso is taller than the rest by 51 mm, considering it is equipped with 14-inch wheels.

In terms of power figures, all three models are cutthroat competitors with the same engine configuration and nearly identical power outputs. All three cars are powered by a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engines which make 68 PS of maximum power and 91 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso gets a slightly lesser torque figure at 90 Nm. All cars are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with the option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.

Close

It is expected that the S-Presso will be equipped with modern amenities in the cabin, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, as well as a digital instrument cluster.

related news

The Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO have an ex-showroom price range of Rs 4.21 lakh to Rs 4.76 lakh and Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 4.38 lakh respectively and Maruti Suzuki is expected to price the S-Presso accordingly.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki S-Presso #S-Presso #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.