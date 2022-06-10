Hope to manufacture 5,000 Chetak scooters every month: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj (Picture source: Reuters)

Bajaj Motors CEO Rajiv Bajaj on June 10 announced the launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) production line at their plant in Akurdi, Pune. The focus of the new facility will be integration and agility, he said in an interview with CNBC-TV 18.

The automaker said that they hope to manufacture 5,000 Chetak scooters every month with a peak capacity of five lakh units per annum.

Here’s an excerpt of the interview:

What does today’s launch of the dedicated EV facility really mean for the Bajaj Auto’s journey?

If we look at our journey over the last 32 years – from being essentially a domestic company that made just Vespa scooters to a global company that is now making world-class motorcycles, and the most valuable two-wheeler company in the world, we can be justifiably proud of the distance we have travelled in these years. As far as the Chetak itself is concerned, work started on it more than three years ago and we launched it in 2019.

It was always in our mind to have a Chetak-specific facility and by Chetak… I mean it will be a brand that will over time offer a whole portfolio of products for different segments that would be rolled out in the next few years. There are three keywords for this facility – focus, integration, and agility. It is entirely focused on electric vehicles, and we have done it very smartly. We haven’t gone and acquired new land and built a new facility. We have leveraged our existing resources and made them relevant to the future.

It's an integrated facility, so you will find that at one site, there is not just production work going on, but all our Indian engineering activities too; so the workflow is absolutely seamless.

Further, the third keyword 'agile' implies that the entire top management of Bajaj Auto including me and my top team will sit at the facility. In an industry where something changes every day, it is important to be together so you can respond as soon as possible and adapt to the market pace.

Many companies are saying that they will make future investments primarily on EVs now, so, no new fresh investments when it comes to internal combustion vehicles. Will that be the same for Bajaj Auto?

No and yes. No, because being a global company, we address many markets overseas where I see engines will continue to play a big role for a long time. Even in this market, even for 2030, the pundits are not predicting a penetration rate for EVs in excess of 30 percent. For a company like ours, which has a strong existing business, we can’t just throw the baby out of the bathwater. We have to keep the show going; it is on the back of the strength of this actually that we will build our future in electric. So, in that sense, no, we will continue to invest and make efforts towards ICE powertrain products and technologies.

But in terms of new developments, specifically new engine and powertrain developments, we have just one all-new ICE powertrain development. Everything else we have under development, whether it is Chetak, other motorcycles, our own brand, or three-wheelers, it is all electric.

If we look at the current scenario, we are seeing a surge in demand in electric vehicles with fuel prices skyrocketing. What we are hearing right now is that Bajaj Auto is not able to meet the market demand right now. How how do you plan to scale this up with the new plant?

Well, I think nobody is able to meet the demand right now, so we are not the only ones in that privileged situation. There is a very strong tailwind driven, as you said, by fuel prices and we are all trying to scale up the best we can. We are all aware of the shortages with the semi-conductor, etc. We could make 2,500 vehicles only last month in May; up until then we were struggling to make a 1,000 vehicles on an average. All of last financial year, about 9,000 Chetaks were produced and sold. We are opening now to make our way to make 5,000 a month and so on and so forth. It will take some time because the supply chain is still not robust enough.

Having said that, I must emphasise that scaling up is not our priority at this stage. We are well aware that we are dealing with a new animal. We have to get the technology, the quality, and the customer experience absolutely right. So, it’s about R&D, it’s about the supply chain, and it’s also about what happens at the dealership where the rubber meets the road. We are not in a daring hurry to make millions of Chetaks, we just have to make it right.