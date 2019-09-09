App
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda's electric hatchback breaks cover - here's what we expect

The interior is equipped with five screens with different functionality.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A model poses next to a concept car at auto major Honda's stall at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)
A model poses next to a concept car at auto major Honda's stall at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (PTI)

Just before the launch of its all-electric hatchback, Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has taken the covers off the all-new ‘e’. While an official launch is scheduled soon, the pictures reveal interesting information about the e-hatchback.

Honda has equipped the car with a 35.5kWh battery pack. The electric motor powering the Honda E will be offered in two states of tune. The base variant makes 136PS of maximum power, while the higher trim gets a power output of 154PS. Torque output stays constant at 315Nm. This gives the car a claimed acceleration of 0-100 kmph in eight seconds. The battery gives the car a claimed range of 220km. It also supports fast charging which charges up the battery from zero to 80 percent in thirty minutes.

The interior is equipped with five screens with different functionality. The outer two screens display data received from the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM), the screen behind the steering wheel acts as a fully digital instrument cluster. The other two 12.3-inch screens work together as the car’s touchscreen infotainment system. However, the climate control is still operated by physical buttons.

Close

Honda has also joined the connected car battle and has enabled the user to control certain features of the car through a smartphone. These features include locking and unlocking remote start-stop and climate control and display vehicle stats, among others.

related news

The hatchback will be revealed at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, while its bookings have already begun in the UK, Germany, France, and Norway. Though it hasn’t been announced officially yet, it is expected that the E could have a base price of Rs 26.48 lakh (Ex-showroom) upon launch.

First Published on Sep 9, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Technology #trends

