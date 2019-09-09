Honda's electric hatchback breaks cover - here's what we expect

Just before the launch of its all-electric hatchback, Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda has taken the covers off the all-new ‘e’. While an official launch is scheduled soon, the pictures reveal interesting information about the e-hatchback.

Honda has equipped the car with a 35.5kWh battery pack. The electric motor powering the Honda E will be offered in two states of tune. The base variant makes 136PS of maximum power, while the higher trim gets a power output of 154PS. Torque output stays constant at 315Nm. This gives the car a claimed acceleration of 0-100 kmph in eight seconds. The battery gives the car a claimed range of 220km. It also supports fast charging which charges up the battery from zero to 80 percent in thirty minutes.

The interior is equipped with five screens with different functionality. The outer two screens display data received from the Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM), the screen behind the steering wheel acts as a fully digital instrument cluster. The other two 12.3-inch screens work together as the car’s touchscreen infotainment system. However, the climate control is still operated by physical buttons.

Honda has also joined the connected car battle and has enabled the user to control certain features of the car through a smartphone. These features include locking and unlocking remote start-stop and climate control and display vehicle stats, among others.