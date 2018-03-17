App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Mar 16, 2018 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda WR-V Edge Edition launched at a price of Rs 8.01 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Honda has launched a new edition of the already popular WR-V named it the Edge Edition and based it on the S variant. While the heart of the car remains the same, it does receive a few cosmetic changes along with a few functionality improvements.

Stanford Masters @stany_2091

Honda has launched a new edition of the already popular compact cross-over, the WR-V Edge Edition and based it on the S variant. While the heart of the car remains the same, it does receive a few cosmetic changes along with a few functionality improvements.

The car is mechanically unchanged with a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel. Power figures indicate 89 Bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm @ 4,800 rpm for the petrol engine and 99 Bhp @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm for the diesel engine.

The car receives a new set of 16 inch 5-spoke alloys with gun-metal finish. A premium white finish for the wheels is also available at an extra cost of Rs 4,000. It also gets rear parking sensors and parking camera integrated into the rear view mirror. Another thing standard is Honda's own Connect app with a one-month free subscription which provides various functions such as impact alert, locate my car, trip analysis, service reminder and vehicle health monitoring.

Since it is based on the mid-spec S variant of the WR-V, the Edge Edition comes at an additional cost of just Rs 20,000 odd more. You can now book the Edge at any Honda dealership across the country for a price of Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol and Rs 9.01 lakh for the diesel variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

tags #Auto #Honda #Technology #WR-V

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC