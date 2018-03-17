Honda WR-V Edge Edition launched at a price of Rs 8.01 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Honda has launched a new edition of the already popular compact cross-over, the WR-V Edge Edition and based it on the S variant. While the heart of the car remains the same, it does receive a few cosmetic changes along with a few functionality improvements.

The car is mechanically unchanged with a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 litre diesel. Power figures indicate 89 Bhp @ 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm @ 4,800 rpm for the petrol engine and 99 Bhp @ 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm for the diesel engine.

The car receives a new set of 16 inch 5-spoke alloys with gun-metal finish. A premium white finish for the wheels is also available at an extra cost of Rs 4,000. It also gets rear parking sensors and parking camera integrated into the rear view mirror. Another thing standard is Honda's own Connect app with a one-month free subscription which provides various functions such as impact alert, locate my car, trip analysis, service reminder and vehicle health monitoring.

Since it is based on the mid-spec S variant of the WR-V, the Edge Edition comes at an additional cost of just Rs 20,000 odd more. You can now book the Edge at any Honda dealership across the country for a price of Rs 8.01 lakh for the petrol and Rs 9.01 lakh for the diesel variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.