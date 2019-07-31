App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda working on an update for the CBR 250RR

Though it has not been confirmed yet, the motorcycle has been given the codename K64J and could come with a smart key.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Japanese auto major Honda is setting up an update for its quarter-litre bike. After its global debut on November 2016, the CBR250RR is set to go under the knife, going by recently leaked patent images.

Though nothing has been confirmed, the motorcycle, codenamed K64J, is likely to come with a smart key — a smart move that would likely drive up its price. There is also buzz that the motorcycle would be offered with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

Currently, the CBR250RR is powered by a 249.7CC liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 38.7PS and 23.3Nm of peak torque. It has three riding modes — comfort, sport and sport+ — making it the only motorcycle in its segment to come with switchable riding modes.

Close

Honda is expected to reveal the updated CBR250RR at the Tokyo Motor Show, which will be held from October 24 to November 4, 2019. The motorcycle has not been officially launched in the Indian market, though it achieved good sales figures in Southeast Asia and Japanese markets.

related news

It is expected that Honda will bring the CBR250RR to India via the completely knocked down (CKD) route whenever it is launched.

(Image sourced from Honda website)

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Auto #CBR250RR #Honda #Technology #trends

