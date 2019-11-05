Honda unveils upgraded CBR1000RR-R Fireblade ahead of EICMA debut

The motorcycle gets a brand-new aerodynamics package derived from the company’s RC213V MotoGP race bike.
Ahead of the 2019 iteration of EICMA, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has officially pulled the wraps off the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The motorcycle not only features a host of upgrades, but it is also equipped with Honda’s most powerful inline-four engine yet.
Honda has also introduced an SP trim of the CBR1000R-R. It gets second-generation semi-active Ohlins EC 43 mm NPX front forks, an Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC rear shock, Brembo Stylema four-piston radial front calipers, and the Brembo monoblock rear caliper which is also derived from the RC213V.
The company has also added a brand-new Bosch six-axis IMU and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust. Both the motorcycles are also available in two colour options including the Grand Prix Red, which adds the HRC paint scheme, or the Matte Pearl Black.
