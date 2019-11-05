App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda unveils upgraded CBR1000RR-R Fireblade ahead of EICMA debut

The motorcycle gets a brand-new aerodynamics package derived from the company’s RC213V MotoGP race bike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the 2019 iteration of EICMA, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has officially pulled the wraps off the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The motorcycle not only features a host of upgrades, but it is also equipped with Honda’s most powerful inline-four engine yet.

The motorcycle gets a brand-new aerodynamics package derived from the company’s RC213V MotoGP race bike. This contributes majorly to the motorcycle’s handling and agility.

Honda has also introduced an SP trim of the CBR1000R-R. It gets second-generation semi-active Ohlins EC 43 mm NPX front forks, an Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC rear shock, Brembo Stylema four-piston radial front calipers, and the Brembo monoblock rear caliper which is also derived from the RC213V.

The company has also added a brand-new Bosch six-axis IMU and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust. Both the motorcycles are also available in two colour options including the Grand Prix Red, which adds the HRC paint scheme, or the Matte Pearl Black.

Honda is yet to officially announce the launch of the motorcycle in the Indian market, but it is expected to be introduced after its display at this year’s EICMA. Currently, the CBR1000RR Fireblade has a base price of Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to increase after the introduction of the updated model.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 11:03 am

