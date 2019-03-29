App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda unveils new accessories for upgrading CB300R

Customers can choose from a wide variety of products which increase the protection, performance or just the aesthetics of the bike.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Soon after launching the quarter-litre, naked roadster CB300R, Japanese manufacturer Honda has launched official accessories to personalise and upgrade the motorcycle.

Customers can choose from a wide variety of products which increase the protection, performance or just the aesthetics of the bike.

One of the significant changes to the aesthetics of the motorcycle is the tidy tail kit, which is available for Rs 7112. This kit eliminates the rather bulky overhanging rear fender and replaces it with a short and sleek metal license plate holder. The sturdy metallic build will ensure that your license plate stays as firm as it looks good.

10The company is also offering an under guard to protect the underbelly of the motorcycle. It is manufactured by Kitaco and costs Rs 15009. The company is also providing a headlight cover and radiator cover as a part of the Honda CB300R protection kit. This kit costs Rs 35895 and includes a crankcase cover and a Kitaco fuel lid pad.

3For the premium package which is a part of three packages, Honda is offering a range of small yet vital components such as frame bolts, handlebar clamps and weights, oil brake caps (front and rear) as well as an air valve cap. This kit has a price tag of Rs 15517.

All images sourced from Honda India website.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Auto #CB 300R #Honda #Technology #trends

