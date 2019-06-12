App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda unveils BS-VI Activa 125, set for September quarter launch

Honda’s announcement comes two days after market leader and rival Hero MotoCorp said it has become the first two-wheeler manufacturer to get BS-VI certification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the country's second largest two-wheeler maker, on June 12 announced plans to launch its first Bharat Stage VI-powered vehicle in the September quarter this year.

The Activa 125 will be the first two-wheeler from Honda that will be powered by an engine which will meet BS-VI emission standard. Honda though did not disclose pricing details of the Activa 125 BS-VI.  Activa is the largest selling two-wheeler brand for Honda and the second largest-selling brand in India.

"The price gap between BS-VI and BS-IV products approximately will be 10-15 percent. Mileage and performance will also be better than BS-IV," said Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

Honda's announcement comes two days after market leader and rival Hero MotoCorp said it has become the first two-wheeler manufacturer to get BS-VI certification for the Splendor iSmart.

The certification was awarded to the Splendor iSmart commuter bike, one of nearly two dozen models that the market leader intends to shift to BS-VI before the deadline of April 1, 2020. The current BS-IV version of the iSmart is priced at Rs 56,000.

The new Activa will sport a quieter start motor than the current generation Activa. It will also have a new digital analogue meter which will help share real-time informatics such as range display, mileage, service due indicator, diagnostic feature of malfunction light.

A new side stand indicator comes with engine inhibitor which prevents engine start while the side stand in engaged. The Activa also gets front glove box, an 18-litre under seat storage. The Activa will be available in six colours.

Europe took 14 years to move to Euro 5 from Euro 3 but India took only three years to move to BS-VI from BS-IV. All auto manufacturers are keen to keep the cost rise under check for the transition to BS-VI for fear of hurting demand.

Pricing will not just include the technology cost of BS-VI but also take into account the price position chosen by rivals. This is because some manufacturers, especially non-Indian brands have been selling BS-VI vehicles since past few years while for Indian manufacturers this is the first time.

For Honda the company is taking BS-VI as an opportunity to push up the overall appeal for its products. As per company executives its BS-VI products will generate 10 percent more mileage than BS-IV products.

As per street estimates, prices of two-wheelers could go up by Rs 5,000-15,000 for models priced under Rs 1 lakh for BS-VI variants.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

