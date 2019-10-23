Honda unveils 2020 Hybrid Jazz at Tokyo Motor Show

Honda has officially unveiled the next-gen Jazz, which made its debut with a dual-motor hybrid powertrain.

The hatchback will make its way to the Indian market after being launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020.

The highlight of the car is its 1.5-litre engine which is mated to an electric motor. Honda is yet to unveil its technical specifications, so it is difficult to predict the power output of the vehicle.

However, it can be speculated that Honda will also introduce the 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit in India, which makes 125PS of maximum power, along with the current-gen 89PS making 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 100PS making 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel options. The diesel motor could also get an option CVT gearbox as well.

The new-gen Jazz follows the design language of the bigger cars in its lineup. It gets a flat nose with a chopped look, with a body-coloured grille merging into the projector headlamps. It also gets a tall stance and enough glass panes on the side.

At the back, the car drops sharp, angular rear-end in favour of a smooth, tapering roof. It also gets split-LED tail lamps, as well as dual-tone alloy wheels.

Honda has updated the interior of the Jazz with its connected car technology, a fully digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake with auto hold, as well as a bigger infotainment system.

This system now supports phone app connectivity, while the car gets climate control, cruise control, a multi-info display, keyless entry with push-button start as well as a sunroof.

The company is expected to launch the 2020 Jazz in Japan by February 2020. It will unveil the car in India at the 2020 Auto Expo, which should be followed by a launch soon.