Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda to give next-gen Fireblade "Active Aero" technology

The next-gen CBR1000RR is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show.

Honda’s recent patents for the CBR1000RR Fireblade have revealed that it might get active aerodynamic technology. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer could make its flagship supersport litre-class the first motorcycle in the world to feature active aero.

Active aerodynamic technology is currently used in supercars such as the Mclaren P1 and Pagani Huayra. It helps the vehicle increase its aerodynamic efficiency by deploying winglets automatically at preset speeds.

Currently, motorcycles are equipped with static winglets to help them improve aerodynamics. Typically, these wings are mounted to the fairing on the front of the bike. In the Fireblade’s case, however, the company is planning to install four winglets inside its floating fairing. These will be deployed at high speeds to create downforce but will be retracted at low speed to reduce wind drag.

It is also expected that the new Fireblade will feature a brand-new inline 4-cylinder engine. It could make more power than the current version that makes 192 PS of maximum power. The engine could also get a version of Honda’s i-VTEC to rival other motorcycles with variable valve timing technology.

The next-gen CBR1000RR is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. It should make its global debut in late 2020, which could be followed by a launch soon after. It is safe to expect that the new Fireblade will carry a higher price tag than the current generation.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Auto #CBR1000RR #Fireblade #Honda #Technology #trends

