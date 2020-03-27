Honda to discontinue CBR250R in India and launches CBR250RR in Japan

With the announcement that the Honda CBR250R will be discontinued in India from April 1 comes news that that the company has just launched the CBR250RR in Japan.

Design-wise, the bike doesn’t change much. It does take some styling cues from its bigger siblings and gets a new range of colour options, including a red chassis paint on the red bike and front forks finished in gold plating.

Powering the bike is a parallel-twin motor that produces 40 PS of maximum power compared to the ­37 it produced before. The torque figure has not been announced yet, but the older model churned out 23 Nm of torque. The 2020 bike also gets some other mechanical upgrades in the form of a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire tech, and three riding modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.

The outgoing CBR250R will be discontinued because of the upgradation to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms. The company isn’t ready to upgrade the engine to BS-VI compliance because of the fairly low sales.

The 2020 CBR250RR, on the other hand, is priced at 847,000 yen. This is close to Rs 5.7 lakh, making it way too expensive for the segment in the Indian market. So, even if it does come to our shores one day, it is not going to be in the near future. If it does, however, it will very closely rival the KTM RC 390 and the upcoming Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R.