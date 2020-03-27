Honda to discontinue CBR250R in India and launches CBR250RR in Japan

Design-wise, the bike doesn’t change much. It does take some styling cues from its bigger siblings and gets a new range of colour options including a red chassis paint on the red bike and front forks finished in gold plating
With the announcement that the Honda CBR250R will be discontinued in India from April 1 comes news that that the company has just launched the CBR250RR in Japan.
Design-wise, the bike doesn’t change much. It does take some styling cues from its bigger siblings and gets a new range of colour options, including a red chassis paint on the red bike and front forks finished in gold plating.
Powering the bike is a parallel-twin motor that produces 40 PS of maximum power compared to the 37 it produced before. The torque figure has not been announced yet, but the older model churned out 23 Nm of torque. The 2020 bike also gets some other mechanical upgrades in the form of a bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire tech, and three riding modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus.
The outgoing CBR250R will be discontinued because of the upgradation to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms. The company isn’t ready to upgrade the engine to BS-VI compliance because of the fairly low sales.
