Honda to debut 2020 Jazz with hybrid engine at Tokyo Motor Show

Honda is gearing up to introduce the latest iteration of its premium hatchback, the Jazz. The Japanese automobile manufacturer will introduce the new car at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, with an all new mild-hybrid powertrain.

The car was recently spotted under heavy camouflage and that gives us an idea of what to expect. It retains its signature moustache grille which sits high up on its front-end. It gets new projector headlamps which are updated with DRLs. The honeycomb mesh grille is also new along with a more angular bumper.

Honda has also updated the dashboard with a new three-spoke steering wheel with contrasting silver accents. It is also expected to get a digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Civic. The Jazz could also get a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, climate control, steering mounted audio controls, cruise control, and a push-button start, among others.

The new powertrain offered by Honda is a dual-motor hybrid, which is expected to be a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor. It could also be offered with the option of a 1-litre 3-cylinder petrol unit. It is yet to be confirmed which engine options will Honda launch the Jazz in India with.