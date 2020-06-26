Honda teases update of BS-VI compliant Livo commuter bike

Honda is getting ready to launch its updated commuter bike Livo. Besides a new Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) compliant engine, the bike gets a few changes to keep it fresh in the market.

The company teased Livo in a video message across all its social media channels. While it doesn’t reveal much, there are a few changes that can be seen.

For example, while the headlamp remains similar to the outgoing Livo, the dash is now a semi-digital affair with the speed being denoted on the analogue side of things and others on the digital. The Livo also gets a new thumb starter that is integrated into the engine kill switch. We also expect the starter to be the silent-start system that is becoming pre-dominant throughout the portfolio.

Powering the Livo will be a 109.51cc engine from the CD 110 Dream. This is capable of producing 8.7 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. A four-speed gearbox transmits power to the rear wheel.

Honda is also expected to give the Livo DC power. This means there will be less fluctuations unlike those running on AC power, regardless of the speed or engine idling speed.

The Honda Livo sits just above the CD 110 Dream, putting its price range near the Rs 64,000 mark.

Here’s the teaser video if you haven’t caught it already: