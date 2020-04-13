Honda, Suzuki gain market share despite a challenging FY20

Combined sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds were 18 percent lower in India during FY20 to 17.41 million units as subdued demand sentiments and a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown hit volumes.

Spike in insurance costs, floods, restriction on sales in certain states, poor demand from urban centres were some of the reasons why two-wheeler demand remained poor last year.

The disruption, however, has caused minimal impact on market shares. Hero Motocorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, ended FY20 with a share of 35.77 percent as against 35.94 percent recorded in FY19.

More than half of Hero's volumes come from the non-urban markets from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Orissa. The Delhi-based company, which makes Splendor and Maestro models, witnessed a sales decline of 18 percent at 6.23 million units during FY20.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) improved its share to 27.02 percent in FY20 from 26.06 percent in FY19. HMSI sold 4.7 million units last year, recording a fall of 15 percent in the domestic market.

The maker of Activa scooters began its Bharat Stage VI (BS6) upgradation in the middle of last year. The second largest two-wheeler maker launched Activa 125, Activa 6G and SP125 models during last year.

TVS Motor Company saw its market share go down last year as no new model launches happened except for the electric scooter that was launched in limited numbers.

The Chennai-based company closed last year with a share of 13.84 percent as against 14.80 percent clocked in FY19. TVS’ sales during last year stood at 2.4 million units down 23 percent.

Bajaj Auto also managed to hold on to its market share of 11.93 percent during FY20 as its fall in volumes was largely in line with the fall in volumes of the industry. The Pune-based maker of Pulsar and Avenger bikes sold 2.07 million two-wheelers during FY20, a fall of 18 percent.

FY20 also saw Suzuki sailing past Royal Enfield riding on the back of success with the Access 125 scooter. Suzuki improved its share to 3.93 percent during FY20 from 3.15 percent clocked in FY19. The Japanese brand clocked sales of 685,223 units during last year, recording a growth of 2.46 percent compared to FY19.