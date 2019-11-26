Honda reveals 2020 City: What has changed?

Honda recently unveiled the latest iteration of its long-running car, the City. The fifth-generation sedan was unveiled in Thailand with fresh aesthetics and an updated engine.

The new City gets a brand-new exterior and interior design and has grown to be wider, longer and sit lower than its predecessors. It also gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, while Honda is offering an RS variant of the sedan in Thailand.

Honda is offering the new City in four trim levels, including S, V, SV and RS. Its ‘Ignite Red’ colour is reserved for the RS-spec models, but otherwise, the City is offered in five other colours including Platinum White Pearl (RS and SV only), Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Taffeta White (S and V only).

The Thai-spec City gets a 1-litre 3-cylinder VTEC turbocharged petrol engine which makes 122 PS of maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox with 7 simulated steps controlled by a paddle shifter. After its arrival in India, the car could carry forward its 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine albeit with BSVI compliance.