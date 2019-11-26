App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda reveals 2020 City: What has changed?

The new City gets a brand-new exterior and interior design and has grown to be wider, longer and sit lower than its predecessors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda recently unveiled the latest iteration of its long-running car, the City. The fifth-generation sedan was unveiled in Thailand with fresh aesthetics and an updated engine.

The new City gets a brand-new exterior and interior design and has grown to be wider, longer and sit lower than its predecessors. It also gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs, while Honda is offering an RS variant of the sedan in Thailand.

Honda is offering the new City in four trim levels, including S, V, SV and RS. Its ‘Ignite Red’ colour is reserved for the RS-spec models, but otherwise, the City is offered in five other colours including Platinum White Pearl (RS and SV only), Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Taffeta White (S and V only).

Close

The Thai-spec City gets a 1-litre 3-cylinder VTEC turbocharged petrol engine which makes 122 PS of maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox with 7 simulated steps controlled by a paddle shifter. After its arrival in India, the car could carry forward its 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine albeit with BSVI compliance.

related news

Honda will display the 2020 City at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo, which will be held from November 29 to December 10, 2019. The sedan will be put on sale following that on December 24. Currently, the City has a price range of Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 14.61 lakh (ex-showroom) which is expected to rise with the new model to of Rs 13.74 lakh to Rs 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #2020 Honda City #Auto #City #Honda #Technology #trends

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.