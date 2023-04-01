 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Honda reports 2% growth in domestic wholesales for March

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

The company had dispatched 6,589 units to dealers in March 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

Representative image

Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic sales increased by 2 per cent to 6,692 units in March.

The company had dispatched 6,589 units to dealers in March 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

Exports stood at 3,189 units last month as compared with 2,243 units in March 2022, it added.

The company said its domestic wholesales rose 7 percent to 91,418 units last fiscal, as compared with 85,609 units in FY22.