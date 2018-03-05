Honda ready for larger play in the volume segment

Honda Cars India is ready to target the compact vehicle space with new generation models, signaling a change in its age-old strategy of restricting itself to the premium segment.

Instead, the company will look to address vehicle demand by offering premium products in every segment. New models, based on the platform that will be seen on the third generation Amaze compact sedan, will be launched in the country by Honda in the coming years.

Armed with new models, the company has set a target to achieve a market share of 10 percent in India.

By the end of January, the company’s share stood at 5.3 percent as per data supplied by the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The all-new Amaze, which is set for launch in a few months, will be positioned as a premium car within the compact sedan segment.

The Amaze platform will spin off sports utility vehicles (SUV) and most likely crossovers, which have been a hit amongst Indian buyers with models such as the Honda WR-V. Honda’s SUV or crossovers will most likely be positioned in the sub-Rs 10 lakh segment to compete against the Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur.

It is unlikely that Honda will go after the affordable compact hatchback segment anytime soon considering the cut-throat competition there and very limited success with the Brio.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Yoichiro Ueno, President and chief executive, Honda Cars India said, “We have four models – Brio, Jazz and Amaze and WR-V. At this moment, the SUV segment is growing. We think this trend will continue. India has a very big small car market.”

Honda’s share in the domestic car market has struggled to move into double digit despite first entering India more than two decades ago. Honda has had a series of failures in India including BR-V, Mobilio, Civic, CR-V and Brio. Mobilio and Civic were withdrawn by the company since their volumes dipped to unsustainable levels.

Amaze clocks less than 10 percent of the volume generated by the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire while its flagship car City has come under pressure from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

One of the models on Honda’s radar is the HR-V - a subcompact crossover.

"HR-V is very successful in many countries and we are receiving lot of requests from dealers and customers from India. But India is a very price sensitive market. It is important to meet customer expectations. Our assessment is about if we can achieve the price target for the HRV," added Ueno.

As part of change of operations in India, Honda recently announced top managerial changes which included the exit of Ueno from the company. Gaku Nakanishi will replace Ueno from the start of next month. Nakanishi has been associated with Honda for over three decades and has worked in several international markets including North America, Mexico, Japan and Thailand. Nakanishi takes over at a time when Honda has lost ground to Tata Motors.