Honda open to new alliances to bring down EV costs, says CEO Toshihiro Mibe

Source: Reuters

Honda Motor Co's new chief executive said on Friday the Japanese automaker was willing to form new alliances to make electrification profitable.

"If through an alliance Honda can accomplish early what it should aim to be, then we'd be willing to form an alliance," Toshihiro Mibe, who took the top job in April, told a press briefing, when asked how he envisions global alliances on electrification.

Honda and its alliance partner General Motors Co have said they would introduce two jointly developed large-sized EV models in North America, using GM's Ultium batteries, in 2024 and will launch a series of new models which feature a new EV platform dubbed 'e:Architecture'.

The two companies already collaborate on autonomous vehicles as well as on fuel-cell vehicle (FCV) technology, and are exploring more ways to expand their alliance.

Honda has said it aims to increase the ratio of EVs and FCVs to 100 percent of all sales by 2040.

The price of electric vehicles, like home appliances, drops rapidly once the products are out in the market, Mibe said.

"Building an alliance will become a huge direction in terms of increasing the number of electric vehicles, considering how electrification is not commercially feasible right now," he added.

Traditionally known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda launched its first mass-produced all-battery vehicle in August.