App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India starts rebooting dealership operations

Following various state government guidelines and respecting red, orange and green zoning in letter and spirit, company showrooms and workshops have started reopening with effect from May 4

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it has commenced opening up of dealerships in various parts of the country.

Following various state government guidelines and respecting red, orange and green zoning in letter and spirit, company showrooms and workshops have started reopening with effect from May 4, HMSI said in a statement.

The company dealers are ensuring 100 per cent adherence to all the mandated safety, sanitisation and social distancing protocols, before re-start of their respective operations, it added.

Close

"With significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Safeguarding all stakeholders' health and well-being, our dealers who are in green and orange zones are starting their operations to serve our customers," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

related news

In these challenging times, the company proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package to its dealers, he added.

"We have also decided to bear additional 19 days' interest, making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BSVI inventory at our dealers," Guleria said.

The company is confident that the overall support extended will largely ease business continuity concern of dealers, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China's April exports unexpectedly rise but outlook still grim

China's April exports unexpectedly rise but outlook still grim

Coronavirus pandemic | All visas, OCI cards for foreign nationals outside India remain suspended

Coronavirus pandemic | All visas, OCI cards for foreign nationals outside India remain suspended

How bats carry coronavirus without getting sick decoded: Study

How bats carry coronavirus without getting sick decoded: Study

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.