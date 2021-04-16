Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India offering new range of finance schemes

The Activa became one of the first to be launched in BS-VI format. Priced at Rs 66,000 the Activa 6G comes powered by a 110cc engine having maximum power of 5.73kW. The claimed mileage of the Activa 110 is 60km/litre. (Image: Honda)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) has started offering a range of new finance schemes for its scooters and motorcycles at very low interest rates.

According to a report in Bikewale, the Japanese manufacturer is offering interest rates of as low as 6.5 percent. Along with this, the report states that the down payments are the lowest at Rs 1,100 and there will be no processing fees or documentation charges.

Honda has one of the largest selling scooters in the market right now, the Activa range. And the company is also focusing on increasing its premium motorcycle segment with launches such as the Honda CB350 and CB350 RS, the CB500X and the even the CB650R and CBR650R.

However, it is very unlikely that the finance schemes will make its way up to these bikes considering how new they are. The commuter segment, on the other hand, can see some of the lowest interest rates. You may have to go through a few dealerships to find the right price, however, because according to the report, the finance schemes will be dealer-specific.

In other news, Honda has also set up a new business vertical to manufacture in India and export to other countries. This is what Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO at HMSI had to say. “With an eye on the future, HMSI aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of ‘Make in India, for India and the World’ in the BS-VI era.”