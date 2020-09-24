172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|honda-launches-virtual-showroom-so-customers-dont-need-to-step-out-of-home-5879791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda launches Virtual Showroom so customers don’t need to step out of home

Using the showroom, one can orbit a vehicle to look at all its features. Even the interiors can be viewed in the showroom.

Moneycontrol News

Due to the pandemic, a lot of manufacturers are taking the trouble of setting up specific guidelines for when customers come to a dealership to look at new cars. Honda however, has launched a virtual showroom so you don’t have to go anywhere.

Accessible on both mobile and desktop, the Honda Virtual Showroom allows you to browse cars and their features front the safety of your homes.

Using the showroom, one can orbit a vehicle to look at all its features. Even the interiors can be viewed in the showroom. There are various key points, called 'hotspots', also strategically placed to highlight key features of the car. The features are explained using various graphics or even short videos.

To keep things simple, Honda has added all of the cars that are available in the Indian market. In addition to this, visitors can all set various trim levels and paint schemes to get a clearer picture of the car they would like to purchase.

Further, all bookings, test drives and even purchases can be made through the virtual showroom itself.

Of course, Honda isn’t the first auto manufacturer to offer such a feature. Other manufacturers such Nissan, Audi and Mahindra also have a virtual showroom set in place called Virtual Showroom, SYOUV and Audi Shop.

Currently in the lineup of the showroom is both variants of the Honda City, the Amaze, WR-V, CR-V, Jazz and the Civic.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 01:50 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Technology

