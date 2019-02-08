Honda launches CB300R at Rs 2.41 lakh, deliveries to start in March

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, has launched the CB 300R at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The model is Honda’s maiden attempt at the unconventional motorcycle segment of street bike with retro design theme, which is not gaining ground across brands.

The CB300 R is powered by a 286cc liquid cooled engine that generates peak power of nearly 31ps. The CB300R will feature full LED headlamps, LCD instrument display, runner mounted steel handlebar, 2-channel ABS. The bike weighs 147kg without fuel.

The café racer inspired model will compete against TVS Apache RR310, BMW G 310R, Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha R3, KTM Duke 390, the 350cc range of Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors company), Kawasaki Ninja, Mahindra Mojo to name a few. Although some of these bikes cater to different customers they all fall in the 300-400cc engine capacity range.

This will be the third model (after CBR650F and Africa Twin) from Honda that will be assembled in India. The company said that the model has been booked for over three months, the bookings for which were thrown open less than a month ago. Deliveries of the bike will start in March. the bike will be avialable in two colour -grey and red.

Honda has decided to retail the model through its limited 22 premium dealerships called Honda Wing World, which has outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin, Pune. It otherwise has a 'regular' network of 5,700 outlets.

Honda India is the largest contributor of revenues to its global operations with a share of 30 percent. Last financial year HMSI clocked a growth of 22 percent with sales of 6.12 million and a share of 29 percent. India's two-wheeler industry saw sales of 29 million units last year.