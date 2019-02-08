App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda launches CB300R at Rs 2.41 lakh, deliveries to start in March

The model is Honda’s maiden attempt at the unconventional motorcycle segment of street bike

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, has launched the CB 300R at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The model is Honda’s maiden attempt at the unconventional motorcycle segment of street bike with retro design theme, which is not gaining ground across brands.

The CB300 R is powered by a 286cc liquid cooled engine that generates peak power of nearly 31ps. The CB300R will feature full LED headlamps, LCD instrument display, runner mounted steel handlebar, 2-channel ABS. The bike weighs 147kg without fuel.

The café racer inspired model will compete against TVS Apache RR310, BMW G 310R, Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha R3, KTM Duke 390, the 350cc range of Royal Enfield (Eicher Motors company), Kawasaki Ninja, Mahindra Mojo to name a few. Although some of these bikes cater to different customers they all fall in the 300-400cc engine capacity range.

related news

This will be the third model (after CBR650F and Africa Twin) from Honda that will be assembled in India. The company said that the model has been booked for over three months, the bookings for which were thrown open less than a month ago. Deliveries of the bike will start in March. the bike will be avialable in two colour -grey and red.

Honda has decided to retail the model through its limited 22 premium dealerships called Honda Wing World, which has outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Cochin, Pune. It otherwise has a 'regular' network of 5,700 outlets.

Honda India is the largest contributor of revenues to its global operations with a share of 30 percent. Last financial year HMSI clocked a growth of 22 percent with sales of 6.12 million and a share of 29 percent. India's two-wheeler industry saw sales of 29 million units last year.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.