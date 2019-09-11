Honda launches BSVI-compliant Activa 125 FI BS6

Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India on September 11 launched its first BSVI-compliant two-wheeler in India. The all-new Activa 125 is available for Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Styling largely remains the same apart for a few changes. The headlamp unit for example, has been reworked a bit while chrome bits have been added to the front apron. The new BSVI-compliant engine is a fuel injected 124.9cc motor that churns out 8.1 PS of maximum power and 10.54 Nm of peak torque. These numbers, however, are slightly lower than the carburetted engine. Honda, though, claims that the FI engine is about 13 percent more efficient than the carburetted one.

The Activa 125 is suspended on telescopic front forks and a gas-charged monoshock in the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc up front and a drum brake at the back. Combined braking system (CBS) comes standard.

Apart from the new BSVI-compliant engine, the Activa 125 also gets a few segment first features. The scooter gets a 'noiseless' starter system, a digi-analogue instrument cluster and an idle start/stop system. The instrument cluster is also capable of telling real-time fuel efficiency along with range to empty information. A side-stand down warning light has also been added to the Activa complemented by an engine inhibitor that does not allow the engine to start up while the side-stand is down. The scooter also gets a front glove box and an external fuel filler cap.