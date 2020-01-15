Honda launches Activa 6G at Rs 63,912, deliveries to begin in February

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the Activa 6G with a Bharat Stage VI engine starting Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The delux variant is priced at Rs 65,412. There has been a 13-14 percent price increase compared to the outgoing BS-IV Activa 5G.

This is the third model by Honda to have transitioned to BS-VI transition. The Activa 125 and SP125 had been upgraded to BS-VI emission norms in 2019 itself. BS-VI will be implemented across the country from April 1. This will result in minimum price hike of Rs 5,000 on two-wheelers.

Honda is assuring 10 percent more mileage in the new model compared to the older generation. The claimed mileage on the older Activa was around 60 km per litre. The Activa 6G, which is powered by a 110cc engine, carries a new platform that draws inspiration from the Activa 125.

Minoru Kato, President, CEO and MD, HMSI said, "We have already dispatched over 75,000 BS-VI units of the Activa 125. SP 125 in also being the first manufacturer to launch BS-VI products."

Honda has added a new telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance while maintaining the same seat height. There is a new meter design, which now houses an eco-speed range and an on-board diagnostic feature of malfunction light.

The floor space has been increased by 23mm while the under seat storage capacity is 18 litre. The delux variant gets DC LED headlamp.

The company is also offering a six-year warranty package on the Activa 6G. The scooter will be available in six colours.

Activa, which is already the largest selling two wheeler brand in India, with sales of over 200,000 every month, will be available in two variants.