Honda Jazz spotted testing; gets minor tweaks, upgraded engine

Just before India went under lockdown, Honda Jazz was spotted testing somewhere in the north of the country. While the company is gearing up to launch the all-new Jazz, for India, it will likely only be a refreshed version of the current-gen hatchback with an upgrade for BS-VI norms.

The Japanese manufacturer's recently-released teaser of the new hatchback suggests the car remains largely the same save for some minor tweaks. Auto publisher, Autocar spotted the car testing and the spy images confirm the same.

Interiors too are expected to be the same as the one offered on the current-gen Jazz. So, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, electrically adjustable OVRMs can be expected on the new car.

Mechanically, we are still expecting the Honda Jazz to get both the petrol and diesel options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be upgraded to meet BS-VI norms and in its current form churns out 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel, too, will be carried forward in its BS-VI avatar churning out 100 PS and 200 Nm.

Transmission options could be the same as the recently launched Amaze with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an automatic CVT for both engine options.

The current-gen BS-IV Jazz retails at a starting price of Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect a hike in prices once the BS-VI Honda Jazz finally makes it to market. The Honda Jazz faces competition from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.