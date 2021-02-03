Honda H’ness CB350 based motorcycle to launch on February 16

Honda is all set to introduce a new motorcycle through its BigWing network and what’s more, it almost looks as if the bike will be a variant of the famed CB350.

Set for launch on February 16, a teaser image of the new bike has also been shared by the company. However, with only a rear view of the bike, there is only so much we can get out of it.

If anything is obvious, it is that the new bike will be a variant of the CB350 as we mentioned. For one, this was Honda’s latest launch, and number two, the bike has a dual-shock setup.

Almost everything else however, is different. The chassis sub-frame has been hidden from view as the tail design is now different and more modern. The exhaust has a more aggressive upswept design and the rims seem to be a size 17. The H’ness runs 19/18-inch front and rear rims, but what is interesting on this is the tyre. It has a blocky pattern, similar to scramblers. If this is the case, a scrambler H’ness would be a very welcome motorcycle.

Powering the new bike should be the same 348cc air-cooled single as the CB350. This engine produces 20.7PS of power and 30Nm of torque. However, I do hope they tune it slightly differently as most of the torque is at the lower-end of the rev band and pretty much flattens out at the top.

We have reviewed the Honda H’ness CB350, so head on here to read more.

The rest of the mechanicals should remain the same: 5-speed gearbox, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting all around, semi-digital instrument cluster with Honda’s mobile connectivity suite, etc.

The new Honda is all set to be launched on February 16. As for the price, nothing has been confirmed yet, but the bike should sit above the H’ness CB350, so expect upwards of Rs 1.9 lakh, ex-showroom.