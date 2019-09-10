App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda gears up for Activa 125 Fi launch on September 11

The 2019 Honda Activa became India’s first BSVI compliant two-wheeler when it was unveiled in June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A more powerful iteration of the Activa, which is one of, if not the most popular scooters in India, the Activa 125 is set to be launched with a BSVI compliant engine on September 11. While it remains aesthetically unchanged, it will now be equipped with a fuel-injector.

The 2019 Honda Activa became India’s first BSVI compliant two-wheeler when it was unveiled in June. It gets a 124CC, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 8.29PS of maximum power, which is 0.34PS less than its predecessor.

The Activa 125 has a wheelbase of 1260mm, though the new generation is longer by 36mm and taller by 19mm than its predecessor. It will also be offered in three variants like the previous generation. These include a front disc with alloy wheels, drum brakes with alloy wheels and drum brakes with sheet metal wheels.

Close
Currently, the Honda Activa 125 has a base price of Rs 60,627, which goes up to Rs 65,012 depending on the trim level. It is expected that the BSVI compliant scooter will be priced higher than its predecessor and could have a starting price of Rs 65,000, considering its upgrade to a fuel injector. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will be launching the scooter on September 11, after which it will go on sale soon.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Activa 125 #Auto #Honda #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.