Honda gears up for Activa 125 Fi launch on September 11

A more powerful iteration of the Activa, which is one of, if not the most popular scooters in India, the Activa 125 is set to be launched with a BSVI compliant engine on September 11. While it remains aesthetically unchanged, it will now be equipped with a fuel-injector.

The 2019 Honda Activa became India’s first BSVI compliant two-wheeler when it was unveiled in June. It gets a 124CC, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 8.29PS of maximum power, which is 0.34PS less than its predecessor.

The Activa 125 has a wheelbase of 1260mm, though the new generation is longer by 36mm and taller by 19mm than its predecessor. It will also be offered in three variants like the previous generation. These include a front disc with alloy wheels, drum brakes with alloy wheels and drum brakes with sheet metal wheels.