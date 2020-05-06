Honda files patent for CB4X adventure sports tourer

Recently, at the EICMA 2019, Honda showed us an all-new ADV tourer concept using the CBR650 engine. But what was merely a concept back then is now looking like reality as the Japanese company has filed a design patent for the CB4X.

Honda has filed a patent for the new adventure tourer with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a four-cylinder engine ADV. The company has been teasing the idea for years now but it’s only now that there is a glimpse of reality.

Four-cylinder bikes don’t really do well on offroad and with so many big-bore singles and twin-cylinders in the market, Kawasaki and BMW are the only two companies with ADVs using four-cylinder engines and those are also mainly suited for the tarmac.

The CB4X also may not be all that different. Form the patent drawings, it looks like the bike will be tall just like any other ADV, but it doesn’t seem to be too rugged looking and the wheels, too, where spokes are preferred offroad will be 17-inch alloys built for street use.

Of course, there is no real news of whether this bike will launch at all, but if it does, it will, in essence, compete against a whole host of ADVs most of them more capable offroad. In terms of pricing, expect a sticker slightly higher than the Honda CBR650R.

As for India, considering the growing affinity for adventure touring, there is definitely a good chance that the Honda CB4X can see the Indian market, too.