App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda files patent for CB4X adventure sports tourer

Honda has filed a patent for the new adventure tourer with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a four-cylinder engine ADV. The company has been teasing the idea for years now but it’s only now that there is any glimpse of reality in that.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Recently, at the EICMA 2019, Honda showed us an all-new ADV tourer concept using the CBR650 engine. But what was merely a concept back then is now looking like reality as the Japanese company has filed a design patent for the CB4X.

Honda has filed a patent for the new adventure tourer with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a four-cylinder engine ADV. The company has been teasing the idea for years now but it’s only now that there is a glimpse of reality.

Four-cylinder bikes don’t really do well on offroad and with so many big-bore singles and twin-cylinders in the market, Kawasaki and BMW are the only two companies with ADVs using four-cylinder engines and those are also mainly suited for the tarmac.

Close

The CB4X also may not be all that different. Form the patent drawings, it looks like the bike will be tall just like any other ADV, but it doesn’t seem to be too rugged looking and the wheels, too, where spokes are preferred offroad will be 17-inch alloys built for street use.

related news

Of course, there is no real news of whether this bike will launch at all, but if it does, it will, in essence, compete against a whole host of ADVs most of them more capable offroad. In terms of pricing, expect a sticker slightly higher than the Honda CBR650R.

As for India, considering the growing affinity for adventure touring, there is definitely a good chance that the Honda CB4X can see the Indian market, too.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda CB4X #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

Lockdown effect: From almost crawling, railway's goods trains register 66% jump in speed

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

COVID-19 pandemic | MMRDA to build 1,000-bed mega hospital in Mumbai's BKC

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus pandemic | 2 deaths, 60 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.